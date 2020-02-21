HAYMAN, Glenis Margaret:
Surrounded by her family at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 19th February 2020. Aged 66 years. Loved wife of the late Ian, loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Myra, Andrew, Stuart and Jonathan, nana of Shantenelle and Brenton Vesty, Kasey and Stacey and Olivia, great-nana of Blake, Kisharna and Maddelynn, foster nana of Nancy. All messages to the Hayman family can be sent to C/- PO Box 149, Hawera 4640, or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers, a donation to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Glenis will be held at The Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 22nd February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020