Glenis HAYMAN

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear. A lovely teacher to our boys at ICCC."
    - Joe Carson
  • "Our thoughts are with Glenis Family. Knowing she is out of..."
    - Roger and Linda Stone
  • "Our thoughts are with Glenis family Knowing she is out of..."
    - Roger and Linda Stone
  • "much loved aunty"
    - Alison O'Brien
  • "I am sorry to read of Glenis's passing. She was a great..."
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
View Map
Death Notice

HAYMAN, Glenis Margaret:
Surrounded by her family at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 19th February 2020. Aged 66 years. Loved wife of the late Ian, loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Myra, Andrew, Stuart and Jonathan, nana of Shantenelle and Brenton Vesty, Kasey and Stacey and Olivia, great-nana of Blake, Kisharna and Maddelynn, foster nana of Nancy. All messages to the Hayman family can be sent to C/- PO Box 149, Hawera 4640, or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers, a donation to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Glenis will be held at The Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 22nd February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.