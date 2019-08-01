McSEVENY,
Glenis Kathleen:
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday 30 July 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Linda & Paul Clement, Robyn & Jason Evans, Grant & Caroline, and Donna & Peter Richards. Adored Nana of Jed, Genevieve, Maryanne, and Catherine; Jamie, and Adam; James, Oriwia, Ana, Wiremu, and Campbell; Victoria, Natasha, and Kurt and her 11 great-grandchildren. Messages to the McSeveny Family may be left on Glenis' tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/glenis or sent c/-172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, cnr Regan & Juliet Street, Stratford, on Friday 2 August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by her burial at Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019