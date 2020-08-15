BENTON,
Gloria Grace (nee Burnett):
It is with sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Gloria, at Rhapsody Rest Home, on Friday 14 August 2020, aged 87 years. Loved wife and soulmate of the late Colin. Mother and mother-in-law to Lois and Milos, Sheree and Alistair (dec), Rhonda and Gavin, Corynne and Peter, Michele and George, and Kim and Keith. Adored Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria's family wish to thank all Rhapsody Rest Home staff for their wonderful care. All messages may be sent to the family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In accordance with the family's wishes a private family service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 15, 2020