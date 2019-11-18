CARR,
Gloria (nee McIntyre):
Passed away on Saturday 16 November 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late David Carr and the late Ben Hutchinson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Anne, Gary and Elaine, Vivian, the late Craig and Carol and all their families. Much loved Grandmother, Aunty and friend of many. Special friend and Aunty of Diane Jones and Janet Bishop. All messages to the Carr family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Gloria will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Tuesday 19 November at 10.30am. Thereafter to The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium.
