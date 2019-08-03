CRUICKSHANK, Gordon:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith and the late Bev. Loved father of Denise, Lesley and Alan, Sandy and Rob. Loved stepfather of Denise and Paul, Susan and Edward. Loved grandfather of Tessa, Holly, Sam and Tim. All messages to the Cruickshank family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth.
Sadly missed by all
According to Gordon's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019