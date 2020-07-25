GIBBONS, Gordon Gifford:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth on Wednesday, 22nd July 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Lea. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray (deceased); Paul (London); Claire and Peter McConnochie (Gold Coast). Loved granddad of Stephanie and Melissa. Great-grandad of Amaedra. All messages to Gordon's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. A private family cremation has taken place. Due to the current travel restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 25, 2020