Death Notice

GIBBONS, Gordon Gifford:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 22nd July 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Lea. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray (deceased); Paul (London); Claire and Peter McConnochie (Gold Coast). Loved granddad of Stephanie and Melissa. Great-grandad of Amaedra, loved brother of Peter, Michael, Kevin (all deceased), and Annette Anderson. All messages to Gordon's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. A memorial service for Gordon will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday 22nd August 2020 at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 15, 2020
