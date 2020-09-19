HARROP, Gordon James:
Passed away peacefully on 18th September 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of Faye and the late Sherryl. Cherished Dad of Dean and Rachelle, Tracey and Steve, and Kara and Kelly. Loved stepfather of Kelly and Brent, Deanne and Craig, and Nathan. Treasured pop of Luke, Logan, Danyelle and Shayden, Samara and Ryan, Jared, Logan and Mara, Rylee and Johan, Cade and Nina, Joel and Macale, Ashton and Kellan. Loved "Pop Gordy" of Campbell, Arlo, Arya, Jonathan and Molly. Special Gordon to Ella, Jacob, Lara, Ryan, Sheree, Tania, Tony, Brayden and Noah. Due to the current Covid-19 Restrictions the service will at this stage be limited 100 invited guests. If after Monday's decision we are able to open the service to the public, details will be publicised in Tuesday's edition of the Taranaki Daily News and all will be welcome. All communications to the family of Gordon Harrop to PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 19, 2020