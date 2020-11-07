HARROP, Gordon James:

Faye and Gordon's families would like to thank all those who supported them following the sudden loss of a beautiful husband, father and Pop. Thank you for all the flowers, cooking, cards, phone messages and online messages in the Guest book. A special thanks to Cleggs Funeral services, to Chester Borrows, those who spoke at his service and TeNgutu Golf Club for such a great venue. Your thoughtfulness and tributes were extremely appreciated. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.

~ Faye, Dean, Tracey, Kara, and all our families.



