  • "A lovely man, once again with Beryl. May he Rest In Peace...."
    - Jacki Davies
WALLACE, Gordon James:
Passed peacefully at Woodrow Grove Hospital, Bell Block, on Thursday 8th August 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of the late Beryl. Father of Craig, Natalie, and Robyn, and respected stepfather of Ivan, Carol, Denise, and Christine. Loved grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather to all his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to 'The Wallace Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Gordon will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 14 August 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private committal.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
