ADAMS, Graeme Wilfred:
On Tuesday, May 20, 2020 Graeme passed away peacefully, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, and treasured Dad and Pop of Paul, Tamsin, Lillian and Farzad, Dave and Deb Wright, Jeremy, Sarah, Aiden and Lucas Wright, Brooke, Jack, Ayla and Caleb Van Eijk, and Jan, Stefan, Ian, Harley, Sofie, Jasmine, Ben, and wee baby Freddie. Our sincere thanks to all Chalmers Rest Home staff involved with Graeme's care and for your efforts and support throughout the challenging Covid-19 time. Messages for Graeme's family may be left as an online tribute at www.vospers.co.nz According to Graeme's wishes, a private farewell ceremony has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 23 to May 27, 2020