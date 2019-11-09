ANDER, Graeme Edward:

Christine, Chris and Joanne, Kate, Anthony and Hailey, and our extended families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, letters and cards, phone calls, baking and meals during the loss of our very special Graeme. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very close to us. We appreciated the wonderful memories you all shared with us and will continue to do so as time passes by.



