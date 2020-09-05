BATEMAN,
Graeme Wallace:
Suddenly and unexpectedly promoted to glory on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 in Wellington. Dearly loved husband of Florence. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Margaret, Margaret Eichler, Claire and Glenn Anderson, and Allan and Linda. Respected grandad of his 17 grand and 11.5 great-grandchildren. All communications C/- The Bateman family, PO Box 605 Hawera 4640. A service of thanksgiving and celebration for Graeme will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Regent Street Hawera on Tuesday 8th September 2020 at 1.00pm. Due to Covid 19 criteria, this service will be limited to 100 people. There will be a livestream held at the Hawera Baptist Church,
Surrey Street Hawera, alternatively you may view by clicking the link: www.hardingsfunerals.co.nz/bateman-graeme-wallace/ Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 5, 2020