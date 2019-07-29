BERG, Graeme Hugh:
Passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Saturday, 27 July 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Joye. Loved Father of Duncan, Caroline and father-in-law to Barney. Treasured Grandad to Jack and Maggie. Special thanks to Nik, Vicky, Laiza, and Mereani. Your care compassion and support has and will always be appreciated. All messages to the Berg Family C/-PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Graeme will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Saturday, 3 August 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 29, 2019