DALTON,
Graeme McCallum:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Taranaki Base Hospital New Plymouth on Thursday 5th November 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved partner of Lynne James. loved father and father-in law of Lynnette and Gary Hann (Stratford), Warren (Stratford), loved grandad of Alisha Hann, Reece and Melissa Hann, great-grandad of Alba, Kacy, Emmi and Ava. All messages to the Dalton family can be sent to C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or www.heavenaddress.com In accordance with Graeme's wishes a private family service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020