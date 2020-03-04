GRIBBIN,

Graeme Francis James:

21 Aug 1932 - 28 Feb 2020

Formerly of New Plymouth. Most loved husband of Bobby, dearly loved dad of Liane, Jeanine and Mace, grandad of Paul and Emma, Glenn and Connie, Danielle and Max, great-grandad of Lukas, Taylor, Trisston,, Myles and Seth. A son, brother, father-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.

"We love you and will miss you so much…you will always be in our hearts".

Friends and family are welcome to join us to celebrate Graeme's life at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 6th March 2020 at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Palmerston North would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Gribbin family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.





