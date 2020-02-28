HOUSTON,
Graeme Leslie (Sam):
Born 21 September 1946. Passed away 26 February 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Lynette (Lynne). Loving father of Paula, Melanie and Phil, Renee and Vaughan. Devoted grandad of Yasmine, Amelia, Sophie, Nevaeh, Xavier and Faith. Adored brother of Gail, Kay and the late Christine.
Graeme is not truly gone,
because his memory lives
on in all of us who loved him.
He will never be forgotten.
We love you, and we will
always miss you.
A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at St Columba Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany, on Friday 6 March 2020 at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020