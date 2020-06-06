Graeme NICHOLSON

Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
Death Notice

NICHOLSON,
Graeme Bruce:
On June 1, 2020, passed away unexpectedly, aged 67 years. Dearly loved son of Roy (deceased) and Esme, much loved father of Megan Harvey, and James, loved Koro of Ashton; Maia, and Laylah, and loved brother of Bryce and Jo, Stephen and Laurian, Murray and Karen. Messages to the Nicholson Family, PO Box 136, New Plymouth or left on his tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/graeme A Memorial Service for Graeme will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, June 9, at 2.00pm, for those unable to attend in person Graeme's service will be able to be viewed via his tribute page.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 6, 2020
