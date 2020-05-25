PIDGEON,
Graeme John (Pidge):
On 23 May 2020, at Te Rangimarie Hospice. Loving husband of Grace, dearly loved father of David Shaw (Tas), Simone & Brett Paradine, Louise Pidgeon & Domenico Squatriti, Gareth Pidgeon & Edward Siebert, stepfather of Morris Edwin & Julie, Rachelle & Simon Thurgood. Loved and respected grandfather of Braeden and Adam Paradine, and Dommie, Gian, Juliet and D'Angelo Squatriti. Much loved brother of Bob & Gloria Pidgeon, Ann Pidgeon & Bud Kilberg, and Julie & Warren Jones. Loved and respected by his trade and band mates and Salty Dog friends. Due to the restrictions, a private service is being held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 25, 2020