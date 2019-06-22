Acknowledgement





SMALL, Graeme Ross:

15.02.57 – 21.04.19



The family of the late Graeme Small ("Smallie") wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends and well-wishers who visited our home, attended the service, and provided emotional and practical support. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. We offer special thanks to the Inglewood District Health Nurses and Hospice staff for the kindness and respect they showed to Graeme at all times and to the Committee and members of the Inglewood Golf Club who kindly hosted a celebration of Graeme's life at the club rooms after the service. To those who helped in any way, your contributions made our loss more bearable. As we cannot thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.





Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers