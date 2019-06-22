SMALL, Graeme Ross:
15.02.57 – 21.04.19
The family of the late Graeme Small ("Smallie") wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends and well-wishers who visited our home, attended the service, and provided emotional and practical support. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. We offer special thanks to the Inglewood District Health Nurses and Hospice staff for the kindness and respect they showed to Graeme at all times and to the Committee and members of the Inglewood Golf Club who kindly hosted a celebration of Graeme's life at the club rooms after the service. To those who helped in any way, your contributions made our loss more bearable. As we cannot thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2019