WOODHEAD,
Graeme (Woodie):
Peacefully at home on 13th December 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sonia and partner of Julie. Loved dad and father-in-law of Tina and David Hillier. Step dad to Alice and adopted Willow. Dearly loved G Dad to Brodie and Pearce. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Foyer. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019