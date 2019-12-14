Graeme WOODHEAD

Guest Book
  • "Woodie Thank you for great years at Spotswood you were a..."
    - Mark Jordan
  • "The Spotswood College Alumni extends its sincere..."
    - Phil Gayton
  • "Tina, and family, our sincerest condolences to you, on the..."
  • "In the busyness of our lives we don't get to visit and keep..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Chapel of W. Abraham
366 Devon Street East
New Plymouth
Death Notice

WOODHEAD,
Graeme (Woodie):
Peacefully at home on 13th December 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sonia and partner of Julie. Loved dad and father-in-law of Tina and David Hillier. Step dad to Alice and adopted Willow. Dearly loved G Dad to Brodie and Pearce. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Foyer. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
