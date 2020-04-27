Graham BURROUGHS

Death Notice

BURROUGHS,
Graham Frederick:
Passed peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Sondra, Brian, Mark and Melana. Loved grandfather of Becky, Logan, Davis, Ellie, Beth, Maggie, Cassie and Braeden. Tributes to Graham may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices or all communications to the Burroughs family, C/- 9 Royal Heights, Glen Avon, New Plymouth. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held.

