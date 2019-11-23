CAMPBELL, Graham Frank:

Dorothy, Wayne, Ian, Kris and families wish to sincerely thank everyone for their caring and many kind expressions of support during the sad loss of a dearly loved husband, dad and grandad. To all those who contributed in any way to making the service a very special occasion - he would have been immensely proud and for that our grateful thanks. Also many thanks to Breeda, Lyn and the medical staff at Hospice and the hospitals, Kelly and the Hardings team for taking such good care of Graham.

Forever in our hearts.

Our grateful thanks to you all.



