Guest Book
  • "Bye Boof, will miss your happy smile, RIP xxx Aunty Lorna."
  • "Farewell my friend im gona miss ur visits n ur prences ..."
    - Marlene
  • "To the lowe families. Im sorry to hear the passing of..."
    - Mary Davis
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Wave Church
64 Domett Street
Opunake
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Opunake Cemetery
Death Notice

LOWE,
Graham Allan (Boof):
Passed peacefully surrounded by love on Friday 25th September 2020, aged 55 years. Treasured Father of Kaela, Felix, Topaz (dec), and Armone. Adored Dala of Corie, Evalynn, Shakyla (dec), and April-Maree. Childhood sweetheart of Tania Phillips. All are invited to visit when he returns home on Tuesday 6th October. All messages to 'The Lowe Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. A service for Boof will be held at The Wave Church, 64 Domett Street, Opunake, on Thursday 8th October, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Opunake Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020
