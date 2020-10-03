LOWE,
Graham Allan (Boof):
Passed peacefully surrounded by love on Friday 25th September 2020, aged 55 years. Treasured Father of Kaela, Felix, Topaz (dec), and Armone. Adored Dala of Corie, Evalynn, Shakyla (dec), and April-Maree. Childhood sweetheart of Tania Phillips. All are invited to visit when he returns home on Tuesday 6th October. All messages to 'The Lowe Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. A service for Boof will be held at The Wave Church, 64 Domett Street, Opunake, on Thursday 8th October, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Opunake Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020