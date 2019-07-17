LANCE,
Grahame Hubert (Spider):
Peacefully in Trinity Hospital, Hawera, on Monday, 15th July 2019, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Dianne, loved and respected Dad of Tom and Sophie, and Sean and Emma. Loved "Spider" of Archie, Isla; and a soon to be grandad. Best mate of Daisy; and good mate of Neville. In memory of Grahame, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be left in the Community Hall. A service to celebrate Grahame's life will be held in the Waverley Community Centre, Chester Street, on Friday 19th July at 1.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 17 to July 18, 2019