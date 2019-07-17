Grahame LANCE

Guest Book
  • "A great bloke.We enjoyed Grahame's company in the 1980's..."
    - Brett Sloan
Service Information
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063455522
Death Notice

LANCE,
Grahame Hubert (Spider):
Peacefully in Trinity Hospital, Hawera, on Monday, 15th July 2019, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Dianne, loved and respected Dad of Tom and Sophie, and Sean and Emma. Loved "Spider" of Archie, Isla; and a soon to be grandad. Best mate of Daisy; and good mate of Neville. In memory of Grahame, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be left in the Community Hall. A service to celebrate Grahame's life will be held in the Waverley Community Centre, Chester Street, on Friday 19th July at 1.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.