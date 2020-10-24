MERWOOD,
Grant Morris (Grundy):
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Thursday 22 October 2020, aged 60 years. Loved husband of Jocelyn. Loved dad of Matt, Regan, Corbin and their partners. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lyn and Jeff Bishop, Chris and Wayne Foreman and Jan and Graham Moratti. Treasured brother-in-law of Colleen and Derrick Graham, Jenny and Shayne Bunn, Wendy Mulligan and Simon and Andrea Mulligan. Much loved uncle to all his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. All messages can be sent to 95 Awanui Street, New Plymouth 4312. In lieu of flowers donations for 'Body and Soul Foodbank' would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer. A service for Grant will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Standish Street, Inglewood, on Thursday 29 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private committal.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020