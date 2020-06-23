FRASER, Greg:
On 21st June 2020, peacefully at home after a courageous and long battle, aged 69 years. Ever loving husband of Clarice. Much loved father of Karl & Wendy, Debra & Habib, Duane & Rachel, the late Damion, and Darron & Sarah. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Messages and tributes can be placed in Greg's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Sincere thanks to all the medical staff involved in Greg's care over the many years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society can be made via www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz Greg will be lying in state at 94 Dowse Drive, Maugaraki, for those wishing to pay their respects until his funeral. This will be held at the Harbour CIty Funeral Home Chapel, 655 High St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 23, 2020