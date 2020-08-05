LAURENCE, Greg Stanley:

Passed away suddenly at Christchurch on July 31, 2020. Aged 46. Dearly loved husband of Erin (Eri). Loved Dad and hero of Connor, Bree and Evie. Cherished son of Bill and Sybil Laurence. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Kaye and Maurice Gray, Ross and Katy Laurence, Megan Hayes and Kevin Hall. Loved son-in-law of Mike and Raywyn Hayes. Treasured uncle of all his nephews and nieces.

You will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten.

Messages may be sent to The Family of Greg Laurence, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Greg's life will be held at the Tai Tapu Community Centre, 722 Old Tai Tapu Road, Tai Tapu, (Located within Rhodes Park), on Friday, August 7, at 1.00pm. Followed by committal at Springston Cemetery, Weedons Road, Lincoln. Refreshments to follow burial at Tai Tapu Community Centre.





