ASKEW,
Gregory John (Greg):
21.01.1963 - 30.06.2019
After a short illness Greg passed peacefully aged 56. Loved son of Rita and Lance (deceased) and loved brother and brother-in-law of Stephen (deceased), Michael, Chris , Paul and Wendy. Loved uncle and great-uncle of his many loving nieces and nephews. A service for Greg will be held at Our lady Star Of the Sea, Opunake on Wednesday the 3rd of July at 11am, to be followed by a private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Rangimaire Hospice.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 2, 2019