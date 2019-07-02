Gregory ASKEW

Guest Book
  • "Dear Rita and family, I am so sad to hear of Greg passing...."
    - Jano O'Leary
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Ruth and Terry Olliver"
    - Ruth Olliver
  • "Dear Rita Pleas accept my deepest condolences during this..."
    - Janica Trotter
  • "Greg! It was always good to see you and have a chat no..."
    - Paul Andersen-Gardiner
  • "Sincere condolences to the Askew Family. Thinking of you..."
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

ASKEW,
Gregory John (Greg):
21.01.1963 - 30.06.2019
After a short illness Greg passed peacefully aged 56. Loved son of Rita and Lance (deceased) and loved brother and brother-in-law of Stephen (deceased), Michael, Chris , Paul and Wendy. Loved uncle and great-uncle of his many loving nieces and nephews. A service for Greg will be held at Our lady Star Of the Sea, Opunake on Wednesday the 3rd of July at 11am, to be followed by a private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Rangimaire Hospice.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 2, 2019
