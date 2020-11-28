Gregory PARSONS

  • "June and Girls and families. We are so sorry to see you..."
  • "Sad news. Deepest sympathy to Greg's mum June, his family,..."
    - Barry and Janice Christiansen
  • "To June, Diane, Denise and Linda, Sorry to hear of Greg's..."
    - Brian Harris
  • "A Great Guy, Funny, intelligent and interesting,Sincere..."
    - Neal McMahon
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Normanby Hall
Mawhitiwhiti Road
Normanby
PARSONS, Gregory John:
Greg passed away peacefully on Wednesday 25th November 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Loved son of June and the late Norman Parsons. Brother of Diane, Denise, and Linda. Father of Hollie, Lucy, and Ali. A good friend to many. Thanks to the Taranaki Hospice staff and the Hawera Palliative Care Team for their dedicated care of Greg. Donations to Taranaki Hospice may be made in memory of Greg and may be left at his service. Please be invited to join Greg's family in a celebration of his life at the Normanby Hall, Mawhitiwhiti Road, Normanby, on Tuesday 1 December 2020, commencing at 11.00am. A live stream of Greg's service will be available to watch on his tribute page at www.hardingsfunerals.co.nz/tributes


Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020
