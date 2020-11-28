PARSONS, Gregory John:
Greg passed away peacefully on Wednesday 25th November 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Loved son of June and the late Norman Parsons. Brother of Diane, Denise, and Linda. Father of Hollie, Lucy, and Ali. A good friend to many. Thanks to the Taranaki Hospice staff and the Hawera Palliative Care Team for their dedicated care of Greg. Donations to Taranaki Hospice may be made in memory of Greg and may be left at his service. Please be invited to join Greg's family in a celebration of his life at the Normanby Hall, Mawhitiwhiti Road, Normanby, on Tuesday 1 December 2020, commencing at 11.00am. A live stream of Greg's service will be available to watch on his tribute page at www.hardingsfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020