QUIN, Gregory Michael:
Suddenly, at home on 20th November 2019, aged 45. Treasured son of Ann & Michael; brother & brother-in-law of Claire & Robert and Craig & Anita; loving father to Zoe; uncle to his nieces and nephew. A service for Greg will be held in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5 Palmer Crescent, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, 26th November 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Quin family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt, or placed on Greg's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019