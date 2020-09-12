ROACH, Gregory James:
Sheryl, Calum, Susan, Davina, Brendon and families would sincerely like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers, baking, phone calls and support that was shown on Greg's passing. A special thank you to the team at Hardings and an extra special thank you to the emergency services who went above and beyond at this sad time. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020