ZAVOS, Gregory:

My precious and loving husband and our precious, special, amazing and best Dad in the world forever - It's already been 3 years that you have been gone and our hearts are still breaking because we miss you so much always more than you will ever know. You are and always will be extremely special to us because of your thoughtfulness, sincere love and wisdom. We know and feel that you are always with us in spirit. You will forever live deep in our hearts. We will always love you very much more than you will ever know forever. We will never forget you. We love and miss you always very much more than you will ever know forever.



From Tasoula, Steve and Joanna



