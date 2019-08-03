Greta CLARKE

Guest Book
  • "Sincerest sympathy, and look forward to catching up next..."
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

CLARKE, Greta Magdalen
(née Wright):
Passed away peacefully at Erin Park Rest Home, Auckland, on 30th July 2019, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved Mum of Katrina, Paula, and Margherita. Nana of 5, and Great-Nan of 7. Loving sister of June, Bob, Dennis, the late George, and Emil. A beautiful lady who will live on in everyone's hearts. Family and friends are invited to a service on Wednesday 7th August 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, at Hardings Funerals Chapel, Regent Street, Hawera, after which Greta will be laid to rest at the Manaia Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.