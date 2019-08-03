CLARKE, Greta Magdalen
(née Wright):
Passed away peacefully at Erin Park Rest Home, Auckland, on 30th July 2019, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved Mum of Katrina, Paula, and Margherita. Nana of 5, and Great-Nan of 7. Loving sister of June, Bob, Dennis, the late George, and Emil. A beautiful lady who will live on in everyone's hearts. Family and friends are invited to a service on Wednesday 7th August 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, at Hardings Funerals Chapel, Regent Street, Hawera, after which Greta will be laid to rest at the Manaia Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019