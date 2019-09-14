Gudjon GUDJONSSON

Guest Book
  • "Our silver hair foxy young Gutti . Such a young talented..."
    - Sandra Davies
  • "Condolences from all of our family. My heart goes out to..."
    - Maree Hood
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this very sad time Raymond..."
    - Vicki Sheehan
  • "To Viv and family, our heartfelt condolences. I only worked..."
    - Murray Fawcett
  • "Gutti was a great friend and true Viking to the end, we..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

GUDJONSSON,
Gudjon Johannes (Gutti):
Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a courageous fight on Friday 13 September 2019, aged 62. Much loved husband and soulmate of Vivienne Iveson. Loved Dad and hero of Thor and Hamish, Ben, and Lena and Jeremy. Proud Afi of Murphy. Messages to Gutti's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/gutti.
"His battle over,
Our Viking now rests"
A service to celebrate Gutti's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 18 September 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.