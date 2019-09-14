GUDJONSSON,
Gudjon Johannes (Gutti):
Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a courageous fight on Friday 13 September 2019, aged 62. Much loved husband and soulmate of Vivienne Iveson. Loved Dad and hero of Thor and Hamish, Ben, and Lena and Jeremy. Proud Afi of Murphy. Messages to Gutti's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/gutti.
"His battle over,
Our Viking now rests"
A service to celebrate Gutti's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 18 September 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019