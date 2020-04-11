Guy BROOKS (1957 - 2020)
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

BROOKS, Guy William:
2.2.1957 - 7.4.2020
Unexpectedly passed away at home. Dearly loved son of his late parents Molly and Oscar. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Irena, and Ash and Jane. Loved uncle of Hayden and Dane. Special friend to Frances. Tributes for Guy's family may be left at www.vospers.co.nz or sent to 29A Hamblyn Street, New Plymouth 4312. Please email any photos of Guy to [email protected] Guy has been laid to rest at Awanui Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the future.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020
