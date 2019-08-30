BURGESS, Gwelfa:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, on Thursday, 29th August 2019. In her 94th year. Loved and adored wife of the late Eric (Budgie). Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Vivienne and Barry Milner; David and Pat. Loved and treasured Nanny Noo Noo to Cameron and Kirsty, Reuben and Amelia, Jacob; Jesse and Lydia, Sarah-Mae and Renee, Rory and Jeanette, Jack and Jamie. Loved GG to Mackenzie and Boston; Leo; Elijah, Oliver and Willow; Forrest. Special friend of Harvey Lett, Susan Burgess, Seongwon Baek and Ravuth Bun. Loved sister of June Fowler. All messages to Gwelfa's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend the final curtain call for Gwelfa at the Stratford Golf Club, Pembroke Road, Stratford, on Sunday, 1st September, at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019