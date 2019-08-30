Gwelfa BURGESS

  • "Sorry to hear this news. Sending much sympathy from Wayne &..."
    - Margaret Carr
  • "Sending you lots of hugs and thoughts Viv and family. Love..."
    - Linda Young
  • "Our condolences, Viv. Gwelfa was a wonderful lady and a..."
    - Chris Fowles
  • "Whenever I think of Gwelfa I always have a smile on my..."
    - Keren Nolly
  • "The final curtain call Gwelfa. Our thoughts go out to her..."
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
BURGESS, Gwelfa:
Peacefully surrounded by family at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, on Thursday, 29th August 2019. In her 94th year. Loved and adored wife of the late Eric (Budgie). Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Vivienne and Barry Milner; David and Pat. Loved and treasured Nanny Noo Noo to Cameron and Kirsty, Reuben and Amelia, Jacob; Jesse and Lydia, Sarah-Mae and Renee, Rory and Jeanette, Jack and Jamie. Loved GG to Mackenzie and Boston; Leo; Elijah, Oliver and Willow; Forrest. Special friend of Harvey Lett, Susan Burgess, Seongwon Baek and Ravuth Bun. Loved sister of June Fowler. All messages to Gwelfa's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend the final curtain call for Gwelfa at the Stratford Golf Club, Pembroke Road, Stratford, on Sunday, 1st September, at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
