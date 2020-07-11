PICKERING, Gwen Louisa
(nee Robinson):
Sunrise 13.4.1932
Sunset 6.7.2020
Aged 88 years, at Taranaki Base Hospital following a short illness. Eldest daughter of Albert & Hilda Robinson (deceased) and adored wife of the late Malcolm Pickering. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Vanessa, Heather & Pete, Jessie & Frank, Lesley & Richard, and the late Iris. Treasured Nana Gwen of her 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Always loved,
never forgotten.
Funeral details to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 11, 2020