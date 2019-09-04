SCOTT, Gwen:
Much loved wife of the late Len Scott of Kapuni. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 1 September 2019, at St Kilda's in Cambridge. Gwen, sister to Dawn Gray and the late George Rogers, is survived by her four children Wayne and Glenda, Kay, Grant and Gaynor, and Roger and Kaz, as well as her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The family welcomes you to celebrate Gwen's life at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 6 September 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by a private committal.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019