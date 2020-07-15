EVANS,
Gwendolene Isobel (Gwen):
Passed away very peacefully on Sunday 12th July 2020 at Radius Heatherlea, aged 90 years. Beloved Cariod (Sweetheart) of the late Alan. Much loved Mum of Bon and James, Dave and Deb, Glen and Craig, Gay and Blair and Granny of Niam and Roisin; Emily, Rosie and Toby; Thais and Mason, Alysha and Danyon, loved great-Granny of Izabel, Sophie, Ned, Mila and George. Private service will be held. Those whose lives Gwen has touched are invited to join the family for afternoon tea at the Tea House on the Lake, Pukekura Park at 3.00pm, Thursday 16th July. All messages to the Evans family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340 or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. In lieu of flowers, Gwen's wishes are for a donation to World Vision, Save the Children or Red Cross.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 15, 2020