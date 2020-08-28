Gwendolene KORFF

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

KORFF, Gwendolene
(Gwen) (nee Holswich):
Passed peacefully on Wednesday 26 August 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril. Loved mother of Tony and Anne, Wayne and Nicky, Terry and Toni, Suzanne and Tony, and Craig and Debbie. Adored Gran and Granny of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to 'The Korff family', C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. Gwen will be at Craig and Debbie's home, 91 Waipapa Road, Waitara, from Friday 28 August. A farewell for Gwen will be held in Knox Presbyterian Church, Fitzroy, 524 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 31 August 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020
