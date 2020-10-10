KORFF,
Gwendolene (Gwen):
Gwen's family sincerely wishes to thank everyone who supported us by sending cards, food and flowers during the loss of our dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, gran and granny. Thank you to all who attended the funeral service to celebrate the life of someone so dear to us. A special thank you to the caring staff of Taranaki Base Hospital, A&E, Ward 2A and Ward 4B. Also a special thanks to Abraham's and Kelly Wheeler for their love and support
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 10, 2020