Death Notice

BROWN, Gwendoline Mavis:
Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2020, aged 93 years young. Loving wife and soulmate of the late Allen, loving mother and mother-in-law of Delwyn, Denice and Jim. Adored Granny of Matthew, Cathy and Leo, Michael and Alesha, and Daniel. Treasured Great Granny to Órla. The family would like to thank all those who have helped care for Gwen over the last few years, especially Brian Cole. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held on Friday 10 July at 10.30am, in The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 8, 2020
