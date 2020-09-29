WILLS, Gwendoline Mary
(nee Cox):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday 26th September 2020, at the Whakatane Hospital. Aged 89. Loved daughter of the late Doris and Jack. Sister of Noel, Kevin and Jennifer. Beloved wife of the late John. Much loved mother of Janine Evans, Kathryn Parsons, Philip Wills and Michael Wills. Treasured Mar of Rebecca Patterson, Joshua Parsons, Vicky Mexted, Carys Evans, Thomas Evans, Sarah Wills, Ben Wills, Katie Wills, Aimee Wills, Ollie Wills and Louie Wills. Precious Great-Mar of Bella, Bree, Maya, Jayden, Lochiemj, Nikau, Bodhi, Koa, Oak, Angus and Jordie. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Mum's life will be held at St Peter Chanel Church, King St, Whakatane, 1.00pm, Tuesday 29th September. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities would be much appreciated.
Gateway Funeral Services Whakatane
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 29, 2020