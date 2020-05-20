Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Hadyn Matthew (Matt):

Was taken from us on Tuesday 12th May 2020, at the age of 36, through a currently undiagnosed medical event. Matt died doing what he loved, fishing on the banks of the Waipa River. Adored son of Bernard and Ann, and brother of Allen and Lee. Dearly loved husband of Carlena (nee Brown) and father to Riley, Sienna and Shaniece. Special member of the Brown family. Matt's smile, sense of humour and love for his family and friends will be greatly missed. A small funeral (due to Covid-19) was held on Monday and a larger memorial will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, a contribution can be made to a fund which will be set up for the family in due course.







