TAIAWA,
Hamuera Tiaki Zeathyn
(Hamu):
Ran into the arms of our Nan, as result of an accident, on Tuesday 12th February 2020, aged 21 years. Loving daddy of Kypraceaz. Much loved big son of Marcia and Rawiri. Big Brother of Keenan, AJ, Tyah, Eastyn, Brooklyn, Nevaeh, and Arleah. Moko of Ruth and Sue. Nephew of Joey, Tasha, Jade, Mikeey, and their partners and families. Hamu will be at home at 223 Parklands Avenue, Bell Block until his service at The Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth on Tuesday 18th February 2020, at 11.00am.
"In our lives for 21 years.
In our hearts forever."
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020