RILKOFF, Harold (Harry):
Peacefully at Hospice Taranaki, Te Rangimarie Hospice on Sunday 13 September 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Mila. Beloved father of Simon, Matthew and Abigail; and step-father to Kirill and Irena. Father-in-law to Paul, Helen and Brad. Devoted Deda to Harriet, Lottie, Isobel; Henry, Fred, John and Eliza; Yarrik and Miron. Messages to Harry's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/harry. Due to covid restrictions, family and friends will celebrate his life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 17 September 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, Harry's family request consideration of a donation to Hospice Taranaki. Harry's wider community is invited to join his service online via his tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 15, 2020