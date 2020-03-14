LAMBERT,
Harry Russell (Russell):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday 10th March 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris, Cynthia and Hans, Joanne and Terry, and Amanda and Tony. Loved grandfather of Alyssa, Mallory, Sean, Mike, and Harrison, and great-grandfather of Ari and Ava. All messages may be sent to "The Lambert Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4320. In accordance with Russell's wishes a private family service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020