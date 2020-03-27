Guest Book View Sign Service Information Abraham's Funeral Home 366-374 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki (080)-014-1568 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Tainui Village on Monday, March 23, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Stewart Aim (deceased) & Trevor Perry (deceased). Loved mother of Bruce & Janice Aim; Brian (deceased) & Valda Blyde; Gail (deceased) & Alan Dalzell, Raewyn & Kenneth Harrison; and Robin & Margaret Aim. Loved grandmother to 12 grandchildren & their spouses: Philip; Brendon (deceased) Robert & Joanne Aim; Daryl & Tracey Kerr-Aim; Jason Aim, Sefton & Karen Dalzell, Craig & Sarah Dalzell, Deborah and David Flynn, Andrew Harrison & Sarah Aitken; Stephen & Meredith Aim; Kristen Aim (deceased); and Lindel & Steve Foots. Loved Great-Nana to 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Through Hazel's 2nd marriage to Trevor, she gained 7 adult children & their families - Gloria & Warren; Lyn & Robert; Christine & Malcolm, Gaylene & Grant; Alvin, Steven & Fiona; and Raymond & Irene and their children and grandchildren and is loved by them. Thank you to all staff at Tainui Rest Home for their very special care of Hazel. All messages to the Aim family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Due to the current situation, a small family service (invitation only) was held for Hazel on Wednesday 25th March 2020.







PERRY, Hazel Ethel:Passed away peacefully at Tainui Village on Monday, March 23, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Stewart Aim (deceased) & Trevor Perry (deceased). Loved mother of Bruce & Janice Aim; Brian (deceased) & Valda Blyde; Gail (deceased) & Alan Dalzell, Raewyn & Kenneth Harrison; and Robin & Margaret Aim. Loved grandmother to 12 grandchildren & their spouses: Philip; Brendon (deceased) Robert & Joanne Aim; Daryl & Tracey Kerr-Aim; Jason Aim, Sefton & Karen Dalzell, Craig & Sarah Dalzell, Deborah and David Flynn, Andrew Harrison & Sarah Aitken; Stephen & Meredith Aim; Kristen Aim (deceased); and Lindel & Steve Foots. Loved Great-Nana to 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Through Hazel's 2nd marriage to Trevor, she gained 7 adult children & their families - Gloria & Warren; Lyn & Robert; Christine & Malcolm, Gaylene & Grant; Alvin, Steven & Fiona; and Raymond & Irene and their children and grandchildren and is loved by them. Thank you to all staff at Tainui Rest Home for their very special care of Hazel. All messages to the Aim family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Due to the current situation, a small family service (invitation only) was held for Hazel on Wednesday 25th March 2020. Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers