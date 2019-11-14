VALLEN,
Heather Dawn (nee Smiley):
In loving memory of our dear sister. It has been 10 long years since we parted ways.
We are sending a dove to heaven
With a parcel on its wings
Be careful when you open it
It is full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses
Wrapped up in a million hugs
To say how much we miss you
And to send you all our love.
We hold you close within our hearts
And there you will remain
To walk with us throughout our lives
Until we meet again.
Love and Miss
You Always
From your sisters
Jo, Lorraine, Linda XXX
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019